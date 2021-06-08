Georgia woman arrested after mom’s body buried in backyard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman was charged with concealing a death after the remains of her mother were found buried in the backyard of their home.

WJBF-TV reports that officers who were called to a home on Thursday about a report of a suspicious situation discovered a fresh grave.

The also found 43-year-old Melissa Lockhart with what appeared to be a broken knee.

Lockhart told Richmond County deputies that she found her 67-year-old mother, Miriam Lockhart, dead in bed a couple days earlier but didn’t notify authorities because she didn’t want anyone to perform an autopsy.

Lockhart was charged with concealing the death of her mother and a probation violation.