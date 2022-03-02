ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters could get a chance to legalize gambling on horse racing after a Senate committee on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment. But the fate of the legislation remains uncertain.

The Senate Regulated Industries Committee did not act on an accompanying bill that would allow up to five horse racing tracks with gambling anywhere in the state.

Republican Committee Chairman Bill Cowsert of Athens pledges a vote on the accompanying bill in coming days.

Some Georgia lawmakers typically attempt to expand gambling every year in the General Assembly. But none have been successful since voters approved a state lottery in 1992.