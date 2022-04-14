ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s unemployment rate has reached a new all-time low.

The jobless rate fell to 3.1% in March after a record low of 3.2% in February. The previous low was 4.4% in March 2021.

Close to 5.1 million Georgians were working in March, while 165,000 Georgians were unemployed. Wages are rising in a tight labor market.

The state Labor Department says wages were 9% higher in February compared to two years earlier.

Employer payrolls rose by 12,000 in Georgia in March, reaching 4.74 million. That’s a new all-time high, for the fourth month in a row.

The numbers released Thursday are adjusted to cancel seasonal fluctuations.