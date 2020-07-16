Georgia unemployment rate drops in June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday the state’s unemployment rate dropped in June to 7.6 percent. The unemployment rate decreased by 1.8 for the month.

A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent.

According to the State Labor Commissioner the state’s unemployment rate is 3.5 percentage points lower than the national rate.

June showed an increase of 118,100 employed residents over the month in Georgia, bringing the total to 4,550,242. This number has decreased by 364,462 over the year.

Georgia’s labor force was up by 31,100 to reach a total of 4,923,646. The labor force was down 168,917 when compared to this same time last year.

For more information, visit gdol.ga.gov.

To view the latest job listings in Georgia, visit employgeorgia.com.