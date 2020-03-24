Georgia troopers stop car for window violation, find heroin

MARIETTA, Ga. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) — The Georgia State Patrol says troopers pulled over a Texas man for a window tint violation and found 15 pounds of heroin stashed next to his car’s battery.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports state troopers arrested Jose Enrique Reynaga on March 15th after he was pulled over on the highway for a window tint violation.

Reynaga, who is from Irving, Texas, was driving with his wife.

The warrant says the couple had conflicting stories, but gave consent to search the car.

The 23-year-old Reynaga remains in Cobb County Jail without bond on a felony trafficking charge.