Georgia troopers fired in cheating scandal reach settlement

ATLANTA (AP) — A settlement has been reached between the Georgia Department of Public Safety and most of the troopers who were fired last year after being accused of cheating on an exam.

Twenty-four of the fired troopers have been offered their jobs back, and they’ll share $850,000 in damages. The DPS has denied any legal liability.

A total of 32 troopers were fired in January 2020 after they were accused of cheating on an exam.

All but one were later cleared when investigators were told the troopers believed they were allowed to collaborate with each other on the test.