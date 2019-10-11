Breaking News
Chatham Co. fire crews battle apartment fire in Georgetown
Blitz Banner

Georgia trooper accused of making false statements to GBI

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a State Patrol trooper accused of providing agents with false statements or writings.

A news release from GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles says that on Wednesday agents arrested and booked Timothy Williams into Whitfield County Jail on the felony charge. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Georgia’s Department of Public Safety has also fired him from his position as a state trooper.

The GBI release says the agency launched a public official’s investigation into Williams after Dalton police alleged they responded to 911 call in which he was involved. Officers said a physical altercation possibly occurred at a home Williams was at.

No additional details were provided on the altercation or the false statements he’s accused of making.

The GBI investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories