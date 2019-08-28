Georgia triplet charged in fatal stabbing of his brother

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – Police say a Georgia triplet has been accused of fatally stabbing one of his brothers.

News outlets report 36-year-old Kenneth Jernigan was arrested and charged Tuesday with possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and murder in the death of Kevin Jernigan.

Kenneth Jernigan, 36

Neighbor Frank Goodman told WTVM-TV that Kenneth, Kevin and Keith Jernigan were triplets who moved into the neighborhood about a year ago.

Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry says the stabbing happened at their home early Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what led to the murder. Columbus police are asking for any information about the crime.

Kenneth Jernigan was booked in the Muscogee County Jail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.



