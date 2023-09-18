SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Check out these laws out to avoid a ticket or fine in the future.

Move-Over Law

Drivers must move over one lane for any assistance vehicle stopped on the road and garbage trucks.

Failure to do so will result in a $500 minimum fine.

Slowpoke Law

You can be pulled over for going the speed limit. If you are driving in the left-most lane and cars are beginning to pass, you must move to the slower lane. It’s illegal in Georgia to go a slow speed in the fast lane.

Failure to comply with this law will result in a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,000, 12 months in jail, three points on license and increased insurance premiums.

Merging using the center turn lane

It is illegal to use the center turn lane to merge into traffic. The lane is only used for a left turn or a U-turn.

Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to $116.50.

No Headphones

It is OK to have one earphone, earbud or earplug while driving, but wearing them in both ears is illegal.

If caught doing so, you can see a fine of $50 and one point on your license.

Hands-Free, even when the vehicle is stopped

If you are stopped but your vehicle is still on, the Hands-Free Law still applies. Your phone must not be in your hands or any part of your body at any point while driving.

Using a phone while driving can result in a fine of $50 and one point on your license.

On a bicycle, you have to follow the rules, too

Under Georgia law, a bicycle is considered the same as a vehicle, so all the laws that cars have to abide by go for bicycles as well. Stopping at a red light, maintaining your lane, Hands-Free, one earbud, etc.

Lights out? Time for a four-way stop

If in the event a traffic light stops working all cars must treat the intersection the same as a four-way stop, giving the right of way to the car that came before.

Passing through a red light can result in a $70 fine if caught by a camera with no previous point, stopped by law enforcement is a $158 fine with no previous points and $1,000 with three or more points on the license.

Rain on, headlights on

No matter what time of day and if the sun is out or not, you must have your headlights on whenever it rains.

Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $265 or more.

No honking at fairs

If you are driving past or near a fairground in operation, you are not allowed to honk your horn.

Footloose

Contrary to popular belief, it is legal in Georgia to drive without shoes on. So if you are in a hurry and can’t put on shoes know that you are fine to do so in Georgia.