Georgia top leaders announce plan to extend State of Emergency

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Wednesday Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, and House Speaker David Ralston announced plans to extend the state’s public health state of emergency through May 13.

According to the Office of the Governor, state law gives the Governor authority to renew the public health state of emergency, which was set to expire on April 13.

Both the Lt. Governor and Speaker agree it is necessary for the public health emergency to be renewed and will not be requesting a special legislative session.

“To ensure the health and well-being of Georgians, I will extend the public health state of emergency through May 13, 2020. This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to front line medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities. We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together,” said Governor Kemp.