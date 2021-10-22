Georgia to spend $3.6M on new I-16 bridge at crash site

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia highway officials have awarded a $3.58 million contract to replace an Interstate 16 bridge that was demolished after a truck hit it in July.

The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Georgia Bridge and Concrete has been hired to replace the bridge near Soperton by next summer.

The state will also pay to repave a 4-mile stretch of U.S. 221 damaged when traffic was detoured over that roadway.

The bridge was demolished after the crash knocked the overpass from its support beams.

The truck slammed into the bridge, dislodging it by as much as 6 feet.