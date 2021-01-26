Georgia to receive more vaccine doses each week, governor says

Georgia’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in the Coastal Empire (Georgia Department of Public Health)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp says over 25,000 doses will be added to Georgia’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment.

Earlier Tuesday, during a joint press conference with the governor, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said she didn’t expect a jump in the state’s weekly allotment until April.

But President Joe Biden later announced that vaccine deliveries to states and territories will be boosted to at least 10 million doses per week over the next three weeks. He also said the U.S. is purchasing an additional 100 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna.

Kemp said the increase is welcome news for Georgia.

The state will receive a total of 145,900 each week — a 16% increase in Georgia’s current weekly allotment of 120,000 doses.

“Although we still expect demand to far exceed supply for the foreseeable future, this is no doubt welcome news, and we will work around the clock to get these vaccines distributed and safely administered as quickly as possible,” Kemp said in a statement.

According to his office, the state has distributed over half of the total vaccines that have been shipped already by the federal government.

Some story information via The Associated Press