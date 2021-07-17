Georgia to pay $300k in settlement with medical prison whistleblower

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a physician who drew attention to unsanitary conditions at Augusta State Medical Prison.

Dr. Timothy Young said he faced retaliation for being a whistleblower. The state will pay $300,000 on behalf of defendants Georgia Correctional HealthCare; its statewide medical director, Dr. Billy Nichols; and the medical prison’s warden, Ted Philbin.

Young resigned in 2018 as director of the medical prison’s outpatient program. He said the goal of the lawsuit was to start an investigation of conditions.

The Georgia attorney general’s office declined to comment on the settlement. Young now works at a South Carolina federal prison.

