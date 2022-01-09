Georgia to get $636M in multi-state settlement with opioid manufacturers, distributors

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Peach State is poised to get $636 in a multi-state settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer and marketer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Friday.

The $26 billion settlement includes distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen along with manufacturer and marketer Johnson & Johnson.

“As part of our commitment to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Georgia citizens, we are dedicated to holding those accountable who have played a critical role in contributing to the opioid epidemic,” said Carr. “Today’s announcement is the result of our tireless efforts to achieve the best possible outcome for our state and fellow citizens. This includes working with our litigating local governments so that our state is positioned to maximize its recovery under this settlement. We are confident that joining the settlement at this time will prove beneficial to our state, our citizens and our communities, as we continue our fight to end this epidemic and address the widespread damage it has caused.”

The opioid epidemic has stricken most of the United States.

The agreement settles investigations and lawsuits concerning the companies’ involvement in fueling the opioid epidemic. The settlement focused on whether the companies had refused to ship opioids to pharmacies requesting suspicious orders, and whether J&J misinformed patients and physicians about opioids’ addictive nature, Carr says.

Also included in the settlement, is the requirement that the companies fund opioid treatment and prevention. It also calls on the companies to implement changes within the industry to prevent a similar epidemic in the future, Carr says.

Georgia remains in lawsuits against another distributor and other opioid manufacturers.