ATLANTA (AP) — Test scores for Georgia students have recovered some from their pandemic plunge, but they remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

That’s raising questions about whether students can fully recover and how long that might take. The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results for 2022 on Friday.

Students in grades 3-8 as well as high schoolers take the tests. State education officials view results positively, saying “academic recovery is underway.”

Normally, test results would be used to assign A-to-F letter grades to schools. That won’t happen for a third year in a row. Georgia can’t reliably compute some figures because of pandemic disruptions.