Georgia teens invited to create PSA about speeding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Speeding is the number one killer of teens in Georgia, claiming more than 9,000 lives each year.

The National Road Safety Foundation is challenging Georgia teens to help create a 30-second PSA about the dangers of speeding.

The winner will receive $2,000 and will have an Emmy-winning director film the ad that will air on more than 160 TV stations nationwide.

The National Road Safety Foundation says speeding is an overlooked traffic safety issue and too many drivers forget that it can result in far more than a ticket.

“A lot of people when they think of speeding and they say, well the worst that could happen is I get a ticket and I get points on my license and maybe my insurance rates will go up,” David Reich of the National Road Safety Foundation said.

“And that’s all true. But people, they just don’t think about what it could involve,” he added. “And it could involve either you losing your life or killing some innocent person.”

Reich says the faster you’re going directly correlates with the severity of the crash and increases the likelihood that the crash will be fatal.

“We just want to remind them that cars are a great convenience it gives you freedom, convenience, but it can be a deadly tool, too,” Reich said.

He says the ads are made by teens, for teens so the message will resonate with a younger generation.

He says it’s important to get the message across to new drivers before it’s too late.

“Drive safe, keep your eyes open, hands on the wheel, mind on the road,” Reich said.

Speed affects your safety even when you are driving at the speed limit, but too fast for road conditions, such as during bad weather, when a road is under repair, or at night in an area that isn’t well lit.

Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder but all of the people on the road around them, including law enforcement officers. Speeding is more than just breaking the law. The consequences are far-ranging:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control;

Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment;

Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger;

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries;

Economic implications of a speed-related crash; and

Increased fuel consumption/cost.

Higher driving speeds lead to higher collision speeds and thus to more severe injury. Higher driving speeds also provide less time to process information and to act on it, and the braking distance is longer, meaning the possibility of avoiding a collision is smaller.