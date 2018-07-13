Georgia teen survives 10 hours in ocean Video

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- A 19-year-old is safe and OK after he says he spent nearly 10 hours in the ocean fighting for his life.

It happened off the Georgia coast, where he says he was pulled out to sea while on the beach.

Blake Spataro said, "Worst vacation ever, but also my most exciting."

But its the kind of excitement we'd all like to avoid.

"I was out there sitting by the shore when a rip tide and washes me straight into the ocean."

Nineteen-year-old Spataro spent nearly 10 hours in the ocean fighting for his life.

"I didn't want to die out there, I was talking to God the entire night."

He screamed for help but no one heard him over the waves and wind and he continued to get pulled out to sea.

"I wanted to live, I wanted to live, I was too young to die and I simply didn't want it to end there."

For hours, the US coast guard searched in the sky and by boat along with multiple agencies.

Spataro's dad, Kirk, spent all night walking up and down the beach, desperate to find his son.

"I was screaming I was hollering, I was looking."

Throughout the night the 19-year-old did his best to stay calm.

"Whenever I was tired I floated on my back."

He was about to give up, but then a ray of hope.

Lights from an approaching coast guard boat boosted his spirits.

"That gave me some comfort and gave me some motivation to keep going."

And he kept pushing through until he came across a golf course early this morning where he got help.

"I'm alive."

Justin Irwin, Senior Chief with the U.S. Coast Guard in Brunswick visited the teen in his hospital room to let him know how amazed and proud he was. "I've been in the Coast Guard for 18 years, and I have never seen anything like this."

Spataro added, "I am truly blessed to be alive today."