Georgia teen, instructor killed in skydiving accident

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A Georgia skydiving accident has left two families in mourning.

Bridgette Triplicata says her daughter, Jeanna, had her whole life planned out. The 18-year-old high school graduate was set to attend the University of North Georgia next month to study to become a teacher. Her mother and grandmother say she always looked out for others.

“She was wanting to find the person that nobody else wanted to talk to and go be their friend,” Jeanna’s grandmother, Renee Sands said.

Last Sunday, Jeanna and her grandmother went skydiving with Skydive Atlanta in Upson County. They each had separate instructors for two tandem jumps.

The Upson County sheriff says Jeanna’s parachute didn’t open up correctly, and the emergency parachute didn’t open in time before the landing. Both Jeanna and the instructor were killed.

“Just love your children. Never take a day for granted and make sure they know how much you love them,” Triplicata said.

Local investigators and the FAA are working with Skydive Atlanta to figure out exactly what went wrong. Jeanna’s instructor was an experienced skydiver.