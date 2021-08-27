Georgia teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school

ROME, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager faces weapons charges after school officials say the student brought a loaded pistol to school.

The Telegraph reports that the 16-year-old freshman is accused of bringing the gun to Model High School in Rome Wednesday.

Floyd County police say the student was detained on several gun-related charges, including two counts of weapon possession.

The student also faces two counts of weapon possession in a school zone, underage possession of a handgun, and possession of a concealed weapon.

In addition to a pistol, police also seized a hunting knife from the teen. Authorities say there was never a threat to students or employees.