ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Tech and Hyundai Motor Company announced a multi-decade partnership as part of Hyundai’s investments in the state of Georgia on Tuesday.

Hyundai is investing $5.54 billion to develop the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, which is a new dedicated electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County, which will create more than 8,100 direct jobs.

The partnership also includes the football field-naming recognition at Bobby Dodd Stadium, which will now be known as Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The oldest on-campus stadium in the NCAA Division I’s Football Bowl Subdivision.

Officials say these recognition enhancements will boost the experience on gamedays for Yellow- Jackets fans.

Hyundai also created a $120,000 STEM scholarship at Georgia Tech when it broke ground on the Metaplant in Oct. 2022.

There is hope that the benefits of the partnership are wide-ranging and substantial for Georgia Tech and the state of Georgia.