COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said 25-year-old Nathan Garrett was a teacher at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Coffee County. GBI arrested Garrett in Statesboro Tuesday and he currently sits in the Coffee County Jail.

GBI says it was asked on Feb. 23 to investigate Garrett by the Coffee County School System Police Department. The investigation revealed that Garrett had sex with students at the school.

The GBI urges anyone with information to call the GBI Region 4 at 912-389-4103, the Coffee County School System Police Department at 912-384-2086, 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.