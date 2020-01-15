Georgia teacher accused of grabbing, shoving young students

by: AP News

MACON, Ga (AP) – A Georgia teacher has been accused of aggressively handling two 7-year-old students.

News outlets report 53-year-old Roger Clark was arrested and charged with simple battery Tuesday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark was a teacher at L.H. Williams Elementary School in Macon.

He has resigned.

The sheriff’s office says Clark snatched one student from his desk, held him against a wall and shoved him.

He’s accused of grabbing the other student by the arms, and also holding him against a wall and shoving him.

Clark was booked in jail.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

