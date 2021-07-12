Georgia tax revenue leaps more than $3B over last year

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state tax receipts jumped by more than $3 billion in the budget year ended June 30.
The big increase in revenue could set up an election-year session where lawmakers will have many options for new spending or tax cuts.
Georgia collected $26.9 billion in revenue, up 13.5% from 2020. Lawmakers had cut spending sharply before the 2021 budget year began, fearing revenue would plunge because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it’s been clear for months that tax receipts were soaring instead. The state’s $2.7 billion rainy fund is likely to rise nearer to its limit of $4 billion.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery says he’s “still extremely concerned” that revenue may slacken as federal aid runs out.