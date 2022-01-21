Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have sued the Biden administration over its decision to revoke approval of the state’s plan to require new Medicaid recipients to meet a work requirement.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court seeks a court order reinstating the original Medicaid expansion plan with the work mandate.

The Biden administration’s misguided actions were not based on the law or sound public policy, but rather crass partisan politics. We look forward to fighting for Georgia’s right to provide commonsense healthcare solutions for our citizens. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

That mandate was approved by the Trump administration, but the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Joe Biden announced last month it was revoking it. CMS said it does not comment on litigation.

Democrats in Georgia say full expansion would cover hundreds of thousands of people at a much lower cost to the state.