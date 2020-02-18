Georgia student’s body found; last spoke to dad Feb. 14

FORT VALLEY, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says authorities in central Georgia have found the body of a 23-year-old university student who had been missing since Feb. 14.

The agency tells news outlets that Anitra Gunn’s body was found in Crawford County, near the Peach County line.

Police checked her apartment after she failed to answer friends’ calls and texts. Authorities said there were no signs of a struggle, but her car was found in a neighbor’s yard with its bumper missing.

Her father, Christopher Gunn, has told news outlets that he last spoke with his daughter to wish her a happy Valentine’s day.

“It’s hurting so much to know we haven’t heard from her because that’s totally not like her. She talks to all her family all the time,” he said in an interview with WGXA prior to the discovery Tuesday.

Story info via Associated Press, CNN Newsource