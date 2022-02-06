Georgia state tax revenue bonanza continues through January

by: , Jeff Amy

ATLANTA (AP) — Tax collections continue to roll into Georgia’s state coffers, supporting Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan for a big boost in spending and a possible tax cut.

Figures released Friday show Georgia’s general fund collected $17.8 billion through Jan. 31. That’s 18% ahead of last year’s pace.

Through the first seven months of the 2022 budget year, the state is on pace to collect $30.5 billion. That’s more than $3 billion above the $27.3 billion that lawmakers designated for spending this year.

Kemp has proposed boosting spending for the current budget year, which ends June 30, by more than $4 billion. That’s through a combination of tax rebates, state employee pay raises and other funding increases.

