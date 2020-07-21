Georgia State Patrol wins nationwide 2020-21 ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officially has the best looking patrol car in the country.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) announced Tuesday that GSP won the 2020-21 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. GSP’s sleek blue and gray patrol car with orange details received 51,844 votes to win the contest.

Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter to congratulate GSP Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky came in second place with 48,459 votes, followed by Nevada with 25,079 votes.

Congratulations, GSP!