Georgia State Patrol warns drivers to avoid drinking & driving during Super Bowl weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and local law enforcement agencies remind everyone to not get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol during Super Bowl weekend.

The GSP says state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers will maintain their zero tolerance policy for drunk driving this weekend.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Thunder Task Force will also be conducting sobriety checkpoints this weekend in the cities of Fulton and Fairburn.

“There is a lot of planning that takes place for those who are ready to watch the game this weekend, and we want to remind everyone to include a ride with a sober driver if alcohol is going to be part of those plans,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said, “State troopers and local officers are going to be on patrol not only in these two cities but across the state looking to prevent crashes by taking drunk and drugged drivers off the road.”

Georgia law prohibits people from operating a motor vehicle when their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level is .08 or higher. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates a DUI arrest could cost up to $10,000 or higher with attorney fees, fines, court costs, missed work and higher insurance premiums.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety offers these reminders:

Make a plan for a ride with a sober friend, cab or ride-share service before the party starts.

Volunteer to be a designated driver and provide designated drivers with non-alcoholic beverages.

Designated drivers are those who have not been drinking alcohol.

If a friend or guest is too impaired to drive, do not let them drive and help them get a ride with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt – it is your best defense against an impaired driver.

AAA’s “Tow to Go” will be offering free tows and rides for up to 10 miles for impaired drivers from 6:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Monday. You can request a ride by calling (855)2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

