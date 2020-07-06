Georgia State Patrol building damaged by fire during protest

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive damage to its headquarters in Atlanta.

A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire early Sunday caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation.

One of the agency’s vehicles parked in front of the building also was damaged.

Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background.

Smoke could be seen through a glass window of the building after a red flash was seen inside.

No arrests have been made.