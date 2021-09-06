Georgia State Patrol arrest man wanted in the stabbing the mother of his children



LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a stabbing in which a woman was allegedly stabbed by the father of her children. Police say on Sept. 4, 2021, they were called out to Well Star Medical following reports of the stabbing.

When police arrived at the hospital, they made contact with the victim, who said she was attacked by the father of her children, Desmond Gaskin, while sitting on the couch, according to officials.

Police say the victim told them Gaskin “just snapped and starting stabbing her about her body with a pocket knife.”

Police say Gaskin fled from the scene, but was later apprehended by Georgia State Patrol.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.