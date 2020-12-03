Georgia state leaders report threats and violence against election workers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 27 counties in Georgia are wrapping up their recounts one last time before midnight Wednesday, and those that do have changes will have until Friday noon to re-certify.

This latest recount in Georgia comes after President Trump requested one, alleging voter fraud in Georgia, but the Secretary of State says there are no substantial changes in the results, and that no other recounts are possible.

Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!! https://t.co/Km7tRm2s1A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

“It has all gone too far.” Gabriel Sterling, the State’s Voting Implementation Manager, says the blame game needs to stop.

“A 20 something in Gwinnett County has death threats and a noose put out saying he should be hung for treason because he was transferring reports to read it. It has to stop.”

“They don’t deserve what’s being thrown at them,” said Brad Raffensperger.

The Secretary of State had a stern message for U.S. President Donald Trump who alleges voter fraud in the state.

Raffensperger said, “He tweeted out to expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. This is the exactly the kind of language that is at the base of growing threat environment for election workers who are simply doing their jobs.”

“Mr. President you have not condemned these actions. Senators you have not condemned these actions. This has to stop. We need you to stop and if you are going to take a position of leadership, show some,” said Sterling.

A shift in tone after state leaders say they have not found any voter irregularities and that elected officials should not perpetuate violence.

Sterling calling out President Trump saying, “Mr. president, it looks you likely lost the state of Georgia. We are investigating . There is always a possibility and you have the rights to go through the courts. You don’t have the ability to stop inspiring violence. Someone will get hurt, someone will get shot, someone will get killed.”

Both Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue issued a statement saying they don’t tolerate any acts of violence during the elections process, but did earlier urge the Secretary of State to resign from his post.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s two senate run-off elections will take place on January 5th with next Monday, December 7th being the last day to register to vote.