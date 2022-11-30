BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat.

Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat.

“I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” she said in a statement.

The Republican Kemp quickly endorsed her.

Sheree Ralston, of Blue Ridge, is the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority.

Conservative online talk show host Brian K. Pritchard announced Monday that he is also running.

Pritchard said in a statement earlier that he intends to run on issues including doing more to stop transgender girls from playing girls’ high school sports in Georgia.

“We are a republic, not a monarchy,” Pritchard said after Ralston announced Wednesday. “House seats are non-transferable. The seat belongs to the great people in the Georgia 7th District. It’s not up to Atlanta to pick a successor.”

Qualifying for the all-party special election begins Monday and ends Wednesday. If no one wins a majority on Jan. 3, a runoff would be held on Jan. 31.