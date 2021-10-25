Georgia shipwreck’s last giant chunk removed from water

A barge carries the eighth and final giant section of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray, Monday, Oct. 25. 2021, from the coastal Georgia waterway where the vessel capsized more than two years earlier. The South Korean freighter overturned in September 2019 with 4,200 automobiles in its cargo hold. The crew was safely rescued, but the ship was deemed a complete loss. Demolition work to cut the vessel into eight sections began in November 2020. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The final giant chunk of an overturned cargo ship has been removed from waters along the coast of Georgia.

Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray took almost a full year before the eighth and last segment of the shipwreck floated away Monday on a barge outfitted with a special harness.

The ship capsized after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019.

Work began last November to carve the wreck into eight pieces, using a towering crane that slowly sawed through the ship with a long anchor chain.

The final two pieces of the ship removed from waters off St. Simons Island must be broken down further before they can leave Georgia for a salvage yard in Louisiana. Other cleanup work remains unfinished.