Georgia shipwreck demolition pauses for maintenance of crane

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021, file photo, a towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. A large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling the overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast, the Coast Guard said Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The towering crane being used to saw apart an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast is undergoing maintenance and repairs.

Salvage crews have removed nearly two-thirds of the South Korean freighter, Golden Ray, in five giant chunks since demolition started in November. The remainder will be cut into three pieces.

But first, the crane used to straddle the shipwreck and tear through its hull is being sidelined for maintenance. Its pulleys and wiring are being inspected for wear and replaced, as needed.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said it could be several days before the crane is ready to resume cutting.