Georgia sheriff’s office searching for person who slapped zebra on video at safari

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is looking for a person caught on video hitting a zebra on a Georgia animal safari.

TCSO said in a Facebook post that a recent visitor of the Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari “thought it would be funny during the tour to smack a friendly zebra in the face.” The visitor allegedly rolled down the window and the zebra put its head inside of the car to “say hello.”

The incident was posted to Snapchat by user “Yungmal_15”, TCSO says.

“Abuse of any animals from a dog to a zebra will not be tolerated, and we are looking for the identity of this individual,” TCSO said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-883-1616 or 706-812-1000.