Georgia sheriff’s office launches new program to help children of inmates keep family ties strong

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- Troup County is launching a new program to build up the children of jail inmates—the first of its kind in the state.

But this revolutionary approach does not take the jailed parents out of the picture. No matter the crime, a jail sentence separates families. Now the Troup County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to help some of its inmates keep their family ties strong.

It’s called the “Family Reunification Program.”

“It’s for inmates that are incarcerated here in the Troup County Jail that meets certain specifications and requirements. Their children are under state DFACS custody. There are certain felonies that are not going to meet that and disciplinary factors here in the jail,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

The sheriff’s office remodeled what used to be a courtroom to make the visit between inmates and their children a bit more homey.

“They can just have that visit with parents to kind of comfort them through a transition stage,” Smith said. “And that’s what we are all about, helping a child through this difficult process.”

Troup County officials say it’s an effort to do what they can to keep families strong, not allowing iron bars to separate hearts.

Court officials and DFACS workers are involved in the “Family Reunification Program.”

