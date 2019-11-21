Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested for trying to buy drugs

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been arrested by members of his own department for trying to buy drugs.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers says he arrested Deputy James Carlile on Wednesday.

Carlile is charged with conspiracy to purchase narcotics, using a phone to facilitate a drug transaction and violating his oath of office. All three are felonies.

It’s unclear if Carlile has a lawyer or if bail has been set.

Rodgers says a drug investigator became aware of Carlile’s involvement during a separate inquiry. Carlile was off duty at the time of his arrest.