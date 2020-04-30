Georgia shelter-in-place order to expire but Kemp extends public health emergency

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s shelter-in-place order will expire Thursday but Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the public health state of emergency.

This, according to Kemp, means the elderly and medically fragile must shelter through Friday, June 12.

According to the governor’s office, action can’t be taken on a local level that is more or less restrictive than Kemp’s order. Mayors or county leaders will not be able to implement any shelter orders, for example, until the public health emergency expires.

The following must shelter in place:

People 65 years of age or older

People living in a nursing home or long-term care facility

People with chronic lung disease

People with moderate to severe asthma

People with severe heart disease

People who are immunocompromised

People with Class III or severe obesity

People with diabetes, liver disease or chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis

Under the state of emergency, long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, and similar community living homes must “utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure.”

In addition, the governor says every other Georgian to continue to stay home when possible.

Businesses across the state must continue with strict social distancing and sanitation rules through Wednesday, May 13, according to Kemp.

“I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our healthcare infrastructure, and flattened the curve,” he stated. “We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over.”

Kemp aims to continue enhanced testing across the state, ramp up contact tracing and maintain effective emergency response operations in every region.