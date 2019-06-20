Georgia sets 2020 presidential primary voting date, leaves Super Tuesday

(WSAV) – Election officials made a change to the presidential preference primary voting date in Georgia.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that the date has been moved to March 24, 2020.
Georgia traditionally votes on Super Tuesday, which is March 3 this year. Officials say the new date will give state and county leaders time to replace outdated voting machines.
Find our latest press release here: https://t.co/7WPSDf3vPf pic.twitter.com/tj6s7BovCj — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) June 19, 2019