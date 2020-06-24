Georgia senators seek legislative pay cut amid budget pain

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers could see their pay cut by 11% under a proposal advancing in the state Senate.

Senators voted 43-3 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 1094, sending it back to the House for more debate.

The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary of more than $17,000 by 11% in the budget year beginning July 1.

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%.

Lawmakers say they want to give up part of their pay to show they are sharing in suffering.

State agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face 10% budget cuts after tax revenue fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories