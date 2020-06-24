Georgia senators seek legislative pay cut amid budget pain

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers could see their pay cut by 11% under a proposal advancing in the state Senate.

Senators voted 43-3 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 1094, sending it back to the House for more debate.

The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary of more than $17,000 by 11% in the budget year beginning July 1.

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%.

Lawmakers say they want to give up part of their pay to show they are sharing in suffering.

State agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face 10% budget cuts after tax revenue fell during the coronavirus pandemic.