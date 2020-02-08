Georgia senators pushing Fort Benning for new Army corps HQ

by: The Associated Press

FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s two U.S. senators are urging military leaders to choose Fort Benning for the headquarters of the Army’s fourth corps headquarters.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler call the busy post outside Columbus a “crown jewel of the Army” in a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

The Army recently announced Fort Benning is among three finalists to house the new corps headquarters. The headquarters will include more than 600 soldiers based in the U.S. and will maintain a rotational command post of about 200 troops in Europe.

Other finalists are New York’s Fort Drum and Kentucky’s Fort Knox.

