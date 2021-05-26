Georgia senators: Expand health coverage even if states balk

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., leave the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ATLANTA (AP) — With a dozen states rejecting an offer of extra federal money if they expand Medicaid, Georgia’s two Democratic U.S. senators are now pushing for a federal workaround.

Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Wednesday said they want the federal government to find a way to provide health insurance coverage to people in Georgia and 11 other states that haven’t agreed to expand the Medicaid program.

Democrats had tried to incentivize the 12 remaining holdouts by offering extra money. Georgia’s two senators say they want the legislation attached either to one of President Joe Biden’s major proposals.

More than 450,000 people in Georgia could become eligible for coverage under an expansion.

Gov. Brian Kemp has pursued a narrower expansion.