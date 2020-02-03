Georgia senators: Allow bodies to be dissolved in chemicals

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s state Senate is approving a bill that would allow funeral providers to dissolve dead bodies in chemicals.

Senators voted 35-10 Monday to approve Senate Bill 296. It moves to the House for more action.

The process called alkaline hydrolysis is not illegal under current law. But funeral homes have to own a large cremation furnace to be licensed by the state to cremate bodies. The bill would eliminate that requirement for funeral homes using alkaline hydrolysis.

State Sen. Bill Heath says the change was unintentionally omitted from an earlier overhaul of funeral service laws.