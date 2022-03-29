ATLANTA (AP) — A state Senate committee has approved a version of a sweeping bill that aims to improve Georgia’s dismal mental health care system.

HB 1013 seeks to ensure that insurers provide the same level of benefits for mental health disorders as they do for physical illness.

It would also provide forgivable loans for people who become mental health workers.

It was approved nearly unanimously by the state House earlier this month.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday approved changes that would send the bill back to the state House for consideration.