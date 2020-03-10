Georgia Senate votes to widen aid for special needs students

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has approved a bill that expands a state program that pays for special education students to attend private schools.

The measure passed 33-22 on Tuesday after a lengthy and heated debate. It now heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration.

The measure would expand Georgia’s scholarship program for private schools to students who receive diagnoses of conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia and bipolar disorder.

Opponents say the bill is another attack on the state’s public schools. Supporters say it will give parents with special needs kids more education options.

