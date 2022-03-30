ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are proposing a much more modest income tax cut than the $1.1 billion plan passed by the House.

At the same time, they are trying to sharply reduce tax breaks for film and television productions that have been credited with transforming the state into one of the world’s biggest filming hubs.

The Senate Finance Committee on Monday voted to make major changes in the House proposal. That could set up a showdown on a priority of Republican House Speaker David Ralston with a week left in the 2022 regular session.

The Senate proposal also would cap the film tax credit at $900 million annually and ban film companies from selling the tax credits they can’t use to others.