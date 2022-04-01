ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are favoring a more gradual income tax cut that would start smaller than one proposed by the House, but eventually could be twice as big.

The Senate voted 51-4 on Friday in favor of its version of House Bill 1437, which would gradually create a flat state income tax of 4.99% by 2032 or later.

That compares to today’s income tax with graduated brackets and a top rate of 5.75%. The measure goes back to the House, which wants to create a flat 5.25% rate in 2024.

Democrats oppose both plans, saying a flat tax is regressive and too much benefit flows to the richest Georgians.