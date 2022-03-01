ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state Senate has passed a bill to require a woman to get an in-person exam from a physician before the doctor could prescribe her abortion pills.

Senators voted 31-22 for the bill, sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to keep physicians from prescribing abortion pills by telemedicine.

It comes a couple of months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ended a requirement for women to pick up the medication in person.

Proponents say drug-induced abortion can lead to complications. Opponents say an in-person exam isn’t necessary and that the bill would narrow abortion access.