ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators have defeated a constitutional amendment that would have allowed voters to decide whether to legalize betting on horse racing.

However, senators left the package of legislation alive for a possible last-minute rescue. The Senate voted 33-20 in favor of Senate Resolution 131 on Tuesday.

But that wasn’t enough to meet the two-thirds requirement for a constitutional amendment to move forward to the House. A bill accompanying the amendment would have authorized up to five horse racing tracks.

Proponents said it would be an economic boon for rural areas and provide tax money for education, health care and other priorities.