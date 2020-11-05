Georgia Senate race still tight as vote count continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As vote counts started rolling in across the U.S. on Nov. 3, two U.S. Senate races in Georgia joined the race for president on the political stage.

Incumbent Republican Senator for Georgia David Perdue is facing two challengers, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.

The race between Perdue and Ossoff is extremely tight and as the vote count continues in Georgia, the Libertarian challenger could really shake things up.

The election comes in the midst of a tense campaign season across the country, where shifting populations have come into play, even in Georgia.

“Georgia is a changing state, we know that, but I think that overwhelming, that the voters in Georgia, once they do realize solely what the difference is between David Purdue and his opponent, I don’t think that we’re going to be in that situation, personally,” said Stewart Bragg, Executive Director of the Georgia Republican Party. “

The race for U.S. Senate could end up in a runoff between Perdue and Ossoff, depending on how the final votes come in.

If it goes to a runoff in January, both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats could still be up in the air as Democrat Raphael Warnock and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler face off on Jan. 5, 2021.

Some Georgia Republicans don’t think it’ll get to a runoff, based on current vote numbers.

“Honestly, I’m not even going there, because I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Ginger Howard, Republican National Committee Woman for the Georgia Republican Party. “We have worked so hard, I’ve been with him this week, I’ve been out on the campaign trail and I’ve seen the excitement.”

contributions from WRBL